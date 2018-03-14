Well-wishers have been asked to assist a young mother who has been hospitalised for severe anaemia in Lilongwe.
The woman Pirirani Levison who has a one month old baby is at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and is failing to feed her baby as she is weak.
According to a Facebook post by Gerald Kampanikiza, the woman is abandoned and has no guardian at the hospital.
Well-wishers have since been asked to visit the woman in Ward 4A room 3 at KCH to help the woman and her baby.
Levison is from Nsanjama village, Traditional Authority Njerwa in Lilongwe.