Well-wishers have been asked to assist a young mother who has been hospitalised for severe anaemia in Lilongwe.

The woman Pirirani Levison who has a one month old baby is at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and is failing to feed her baby as she is weak.

According to a Facebook post by Gerald Kampanikiza, the woman is abandoned and has no guardian at the hospital.

Well-wishers have since been asked to visit the woman in Ward 4A room 3 at KCH to help the woman and her baby.

Levison is from Nsanjama village, Traditional Authority Njerwa in Lilongwe.