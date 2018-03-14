



Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has resumed training with the club, ending the uncertainty that surrounded his future at Lali Lubani Road.

Nomads team manager Stevie Madeira said Kamwendo trained with the team at Country Club Limbe yesterday morning.

“JK, Lucky [Malata] and Harry [Nyirenda] trained today, the only ones yet to report are Jaffalie Chande and Blessings Tembo,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Kamwendo wrote a letter to the Nomads asking to be either released or loaned out following a fallout with fellow veteran Esau Kanyenda over the issue of captaincy.

Kanyenda also tendered his resignation letter, but reversed his decision following a series of meetings with the club’s management. He resumed training last week.

Kamwendo confirmed his return to Lali Lubani Road yesterday, saying: “We had a brotherly talk with my elder brother ‘Black Mamba’ [Kanyenda]. So, I do not see the reason why I should continue staying away from training. We are all human and bound to make mistakes after all.

“I have known Esau for a long time and I have so much respect for him as a big brother and at the end of the day, let football be the winner.

“It was a family issue and as a family, we thought it wise that it is better to lead by example and act as role models to the youngsters. As the saying goes, ‘once a nomad, always one’ and I thank God for His guidance and protection during the trying moments.”

The post Kamwendo resumes training at Nomads appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link