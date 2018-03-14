



SOUTH AFRICA (Malawian Watchdog)—Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who many in South Africa are believing that he is a false prophet is having tough time to manage his reputation.

South Africans have organized a march against false prophets and they have included Bushiri as one of the false prophets. Bushir rushed to courts and obtained an injunction to prevent demonstrators from including his name in their placards.

Wriiting on twitter, one Bushiri critic exposed Bushiri’s hypocrisy.



Barnabas Lekganyane@DrbLekganyane

“@psbushiri There’s an imminent protest against you on Wednesday. You hired a lawyer to interdict the process through a court? Why dont you send angel Gabriel to rescue you? Practice what you preach and let your fake angels fight your battles #BushiriMustFall” wrote Barnabas Lekganyane.





