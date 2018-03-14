



LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—Malawi President who is also leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mutharika is losing the plot by each passing day. Yesterday, the president appointed failure politician Binton Kutsaira to be the party’s regional governor for the central region.

In a letter to Kutsaira, Mutharika pleaded with him to use his experience in promoting the party in the central region, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold.

Kutsaira, a former Deputy Agriculture Minister, is a spent force who is not even wanted by his own people in Lilongwe.

In 2014, Kutsaira got only one vote during a primary election where he wanted to be nominated to stand on his party ticket for a parliamentary position in his constituency in Lilongwe.

The picture accompanying this story is that of him during the convention. You can judge the caliber of people President Mutharika is entrusting for party positions.

President Mutharika is worried that he will lose the presidency to MCP’s Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2019 hence panicking and in the process making silly mistakes such as this one of taking Kutsaira to be the party’s governor in the central region.





