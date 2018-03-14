A political analyst in the country has warned the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over its ongoing internal political squabbles.

The political scientist Wonderful Mkhutche was commenting on a recent injunction which senior members including MCP Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and Vice President Richard Msowoya have taken against the party’s convention slated for next month and their suspension or firing.

According to Mkhutche, the internal squabble must be resolved so that the party should be organised and ready for next year’s general elections.

“MCP was supposed to have its internal political squabbles sorted out before going for a convention. A convention is a time when a party not just elects new office bearers, but also takes itself forward.

“This cannot happen if, within the same party, some want the convention while some do not,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

Mkhutche added that the convention is important since it can position the party but with such internal wrangles, that wish can just be a dream.

“The convention could have positioned the party for 2019 having in mind that it was to be the first to hold one. Looking at it in recent internal fights it could have been a moment where all these were sorted out in good time for 2019.

“With the injunction, this hangs in a balance and if ever this was MCP’s plan, to be prepared in time, it has not worked to plan.” Mkhutche said.

Kaliwo, Msowoya and party spokesperson Jessie Kabwila together with Tony Kandiero and James Chatonda Kaunda were on Monday granted the court order which states that the MCP convention must not happen unless the issue of the five members has been acted upon or when an order from the High Court orders so.

The injunction also restrains the party from suspending the five or summoning them to a disciplinary meeting