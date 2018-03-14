



Be Forward Wanderers have pleaded with aspiring candidates for various positions for its executive committee elections on March 25 to campaign responsibly to avoid compromising the club’s well-being before sponsors and other stakeholders.

Nomads’ chairperson Gift Mkandawire made the statement yesterday after aspirant for the general secretary (GS) post Mlenga Mvula, through interviews with various radio stations, alleged that the Lali Lubani Road outfit does not respect its legacy by, among other things, bowing down to their sponsors’ demand to change their traditional colour from blue to orange.

Mvula also took a swipe at the current GS Mike Butao, accusing him of monopolising anything to do with the sponsors. Further, Mvula wondered why the club delays to pay players.

But Mkandawire said: “I urge those people that are aspiring for positions to campaign responsibly. Every day, we hear some individuals making a lot of allegations against the executive committee, individuals in the committee and even sponsors. We should not compromise the club’s well-being for our own selfish or personal interests. Let us campaign while putting the club first.

“The executive committee does not set the agenda or put time lines for its own elections but the trustees. So, it is absurd to blame the current committee for anything to do with the elections. In our campaign, we should as well protect the sponsorship at all costs.”

According to the Nomads’ boss, the sponsorship contract was signed by both the committee and the trustees. He said it was agreed with the players that the official payday would be the 7th day of the month just as some people get paid on the 20th or 27th.

“All these issues are covered in the contract because we need to submit a monthly report, which is scrutinised before the next chunk of money can be disbursed. This is simple and logical,” he explained.

“Therefore, it is not fair to insinuate that individuals benefit from the orange colours or the date of salary payment. It is as well a sign of irresponsibility and total ignorance to say the sponsors are paying somebody for the club to play in their colours.”

He said they do not need an insulting and demeaning campaign that has the potential to disappoint the very people that help the club. In addition, he said, as a club and as individuals, they also reserve the right to take legal action against “false and damaging allegations.”

Nevertheless, Mvula yesterday insisted that the club’s traditional colours need to be respected and transparency and accountability be upheld.

“I am not against the sponsors or the club. But we need to respect the traditional colours of the club. Have you ever heard top clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid changing their traditional colours just because they have a new sponsor? Our poverty should not be taken advantage of.

“Moreover, Wanderers belongs to millions of supporters and the club needs to be transparent and accountable in everything,” he said.

The post Nomads plead for responsible election campaign appeared first on The Nation Online.





