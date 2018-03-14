



Major 1 has just come out of the Court of Law with a resounding victory over his cause. He was pushed there by the unreasonable attacks emanating from some particular critics who continously made slanderous, defamatory and libelous posts on social media.

The Bible warns us about prayer without action. Being a believer doesn’t mean that one should just sit and watch when trouble is coming. I am a believer and when I see a lion coming I will run for cover and when I successfully run, I will thank God for saving my life. When I am sick, I will go to the hospital, get medical help, pray for healing and when I get the healing I will thank God for that. By Major 1 going to the court doesn’t mean he is saying God would have failed to intervene on his behalf. Actually, He has intervened for allowing him come out with the recorded victory.

As anticipated, this has created yet another controversy: The critics and their supporters are arguing that why did he seek protection of the court. They are arguing that in His time, Jesus never sought an intervention of courts. They are questioning why Major 1 had to seek intervention of the court while he can simply pray to God. Apparently, these are questions generated by irritated souls which have enjoyed and are willing to enjoy feeding on malice. This opinion is erected to take care of those sickening questions.

Before I begin handling any of these questions, let me happily register that this court victory is not a personal victory confined to his name. It is a victory to the entire ECG family and the entire body of Christ which is facing persecution. I will explain why in the forgoing of this narration.

In Malawi, cases of inter and intra church court battles are ubiquitous. Both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal have, a couple of times, found themselves adjudicating cases involving churches. The CCAP Nkhoma Synod Vs the CCAP Livingstonia Synod which were fighting for territorial boundaries gives us one example. On 1st January, 2017, The Nation newspaper screamed with the following title: “Livingstonia Synod Wins Case”. Inside the article, the synod was congratulated for the smile which it was enjoying following the victory. The Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC) – Kanengo church – founded by Rev. Chimwemwe Mhango Vs the Nkhoma Synod gives us another.

In other jurisdictions, such as the USA for example, court cases involving the church against the state or private individuals are plenty. I can use this case; Presbyterian Church v. Hull Church, 393 U.S. 440 (1969), just as an example. Believe me, this space is just too small to accommodate the so many examples that are available. No one, not even these critics, question such churches for such court actions!

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is a VERY unique church. It is prophetic movement that is very controversial. The controversy of the church is reflected from the controversial character of its founder and current leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (Major 1). Let me explain the shade of this controversy a bit:

Most, if not all, of the conventional churches such as the catholics, pentecostals, Presbyterians, etc, have developmental arms within their organograms. The catholicism for example, have what is called CADECOM. These arms, controlled by the church, employ graduates to sit in offices and write proposals to Western countries asking for aid with which to carry out their developmental projects and charity endeavours. When the Westerners grant their aid, they attach conditions to be complied to. Because these churches find it difficult to financially operate without the Western aid, they comply to such conditions – which may include how the churches should be run, including which doctrines to apply.

Major 1 founded ECG and its charity arm called Beacon of Hope. Employees of Beacon of Hope never write proposals to the Western world. Not to the Eastern world. Not to anywhere. Major 1 funds the arm using his proceeds of his business empire. Because he doesn’t receive donations from any country, Major 1 operates free from any influence of any doctrine holder, but God Himself. All these people who control churches using their money find it difficult to control Major 1 and his church because he never reaches out to them seeking aid. Because of that, Major 1 and ECG remain as an island mostly subjected to worldly attacks aimed at bringing him and his ministry down.

Major 1 is the most recipient of death threats and the habitual target of assassination attempts. He is an enduring victim of slander and hate. Despite knowing, with evidence, those who purse him for attack and death, he has never approached the court to obtain some protection order. He has always relied upon God to fight for his battles and we have witnessed numerous victories so far – with some of them coming and confessing.

While Major 1 remains undefeated, attacks of him (which aim to destroy his character) are indirect attacks on his followers, especially those with little faith. The devil knows for sure that millions and millions are drifting to Jesus under the calling and ministration of the God’s prophet, Major 1. Because of that, he remains no happy and he doesn’t rest to see to it that he maintains the people in his cage. Thus the devil, using his agents, aims at attacking the Shepherd knowing that once the Shepherd is taken out, the sheep will scatter.

This, ladies and gentlemen, explains why the devil is not happy that the court has ruled against direct attacks on Major 1 during this demonstration which is otherwise supposed to be against false prophets. Some malicious people diverted the, otherwise, noble cause and specified Major 1 as a target. The Courts, in their dispensation of justice, have stopped that nonsense and the devil is boiling in anger.





