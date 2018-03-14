Mangochi first grade magistrate court has ordered a 23 year old driver to pay a fine of K200,000 for causing death.

The driver has been identified as Wongani Fatchi.

The court heard through Mangochi Police prosecutor lnspector Efford Kamphonje that on March 8 at around 5pm Fatchi was driving a Nissan Murano registration number CK4811 from the direction of Monkey-bay heading to Mangochi with three passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Kera village near Njereza turn-off, he was overtaking another motor vehicle which was heading in the same direction and he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Due to the impact the victim sustained multiple fractures on the ribs, left arm, both legs and a deep cut on the forehead and died on the spot.

In court, Fatchi pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126(4c) of the Road Traffic Act.

First grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana ordered Fatchi to pay a fine of K200,000 or in default 12 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour. Fatchi paid the whole amount in cash.

Wongani Fatchi hails from Makawa village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.