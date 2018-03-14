A 23-year-old driver has paid a fine of K200,000 cash in a bid to escape a jail sentence of 12 months with hard labour after Mangochi First Grade Court convicted him for causing death due to reckless driving.

The incident is said to have happened on March 8 when the driver, Wongani Fatchi was driving a Nissan Murano from the direction of Monkey bay going to Mangochi.

Police prosecutor told the court that during the drive around 5 pm, the driver reached at Njereza turn off where he tried to overtake another vehicle and ended up hitting to death a pedestrian.

The vehicle had three passengers on board luckily they all escaped with no injuries and also the driver.

In court he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death due to reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Traffic Act.

In his judgment, First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana ordered the convict to serve a 12 months jail term or pay a K200, 000 fine of which he managed to pay.