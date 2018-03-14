



Super League of Malawi(Sulom) has started inspecting football grounds ahead of the 2018 Super League season.

With the 2018 season expected to kick off on April 15, Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) ground inspection exercise has not yet started.

According to Sulom treasurer Tiya Somba Banda, Sulom has embarked on the exercise to prepare ground owners ahead of FAM’s inspection.

“We will this week visit the stadiums that Super League teams will be using, to guide them on the prerequisites. Hopefully, by the time FAM will visit the stadiums, most of the prerequisites will be in order,” he said.

Newly-promoted TN Stars, who have opted for Kasungu Stadium as their home ground, said they have been anticipating the inspection.

“It will be a blow to hear at the eleventh hour that the ground is not fit as time is already against us .We are just keeping our fingers crossed that this exercise should be done in good time,” said TN Stars publicity secretary ChifundoKaliwo Nyirenda.

