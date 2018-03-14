How you connect with your partner every morning can make a big difference in your relationship.

Below are 5 things happy couples do every morning

1. THEY TRY TO WAKE UP AROUND THE SAME TIME

Happy couples try to have the same morning routines as much as they can. Happy couples make it important to connect with their partner at the beginning of the day by trying to get up around the same time whenever they can.

2. THEY CUDDLE

Happy couples ensure they cuddle every morning. There’s no better way to start your day than getting a good morning cuddle from your partner.

3. THEY HAVE BREAKFAST TOGETHER

This is something most couples don’t bother doing these days. This is possible if every couple wake up on time. Happy couples understand the benefits of having breakfast together as often as they can.

4. THEY DO MORNING CHORES TOGETHER

Happy couples do morning chores together. Who says the man can’t help out with getting the kids up and ready for school in the morning? Doing morning chores together as a couple help build a connection.

5. THEY KISS GOODBYE

A study found that men who kissed their wife every morning live longer. The study shows the importance of kissing our partner every morning. A goodbye kiss is a wonderful gift to give your partner before leaving for work in the morning.