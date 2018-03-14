The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the ongoing local transfer window will be shut on 5th April, 2018.

This was revealed in the calendar of events which was released by the FA on Tuesday.

Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have already made more than six signings each but with the transfer period extended, there are chances the clubs will add more players.

The window will be closed just a week before the commencement of the 2018 season.

So far, there is stability on the market as no case of violating transfer rules has been reported to the administrators.

Silver Strikers have already brought in Mphatso Phillimon, Lazarus Nyemera and Jack Chiona while Bullets have brought in Patrick Phiri, Righteous Banda, Precious Phiri and Sankhani Mkandawire, with Wanderers signing Peter Cholopi, William Thole, Dan Kumwenda, Misheck Botomani and Dennis Chembezi.

Civil Sporting Club have brought in Hastings Banda from Fish Eagles; Masters Security have signed Zondiwe Munthali, Limbani Suwedi, Rafick Mussa, Kondwani Lufeyo and Chimwemwe Kumkwawa while Kamuzu Barracks have roped in Khuda Muyaba from Moyale Barracks.