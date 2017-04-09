Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it has now completed going through documents which some people used to illegally naturalise over 50 foreigners in a high profile case whose suspects included the maverick Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa.

ACB deputy director Reyneck Matemba said the ACB investigators are now looking at other materials used in the illegal awarding of the Malawian passports to the foreigners.

“We are almost through with the investigations. We have seen how the passports were given out,” said Matemba.

He said the documents were confisticated from Hendrix Laheli, who has been in police custody until Friday when he was given court bail after the state said it believed he could no longer interfere with evidence.

He was ordered to pay K500,000 cash and surrender his travel documents to the ACB mong other bail conditions.

The case involves Mussa, former chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala and five other suspects.

They are accused of issuing passports to foreigners from Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Taanzania in exchange for huge sums of money.

The suspects deny the allegations whilst Mussa and the Peoples Party say the case is politically motivated, an allegation denied by the government.

