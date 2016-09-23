President Peter Mutharika on Thursday received the African Leadership award from the African Leadership Magazine Group in recognition for his statesmanship.

Mutharika received the award at a colourful ceremony held at Ragis hotel in New York, USA.

Ken Giami, Publisher and CEO of African Leadership Magazine, said Mutharika deserved the award because of the “exceptionally” good work he was doing for Malawi.

Addressing the audience when he received the award , Mutharika said the award honors all Malawians.

“I thank you for seeing in me one of Africa’s most distinguished thought leaders and champion of the masses,” he told the gathering which included Burkina Faso President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore and many business persons from Africa.

Mutharika said he had been humbled that the African Leadership Magazine had recognized what he called his vociferous fight for social justice.

He said the award had given the nation belief that something worthy of attracting the world’s attention was taking place in the southern African nation.

“Throughout my life, I have always believed that poverty is a great injustice against humanity in Africa and elsewhere. Poverty is an injustice to be fought,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika said he was excited and humbled because the African Leadership Magazine had seen and commended the people-centred programmes his government was implementing.

Since he took office in 2014, Mutharika has initiated several programmes aimed at improving people’s lives across the landlocked nation, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

His government has, for instance, established community technical colleges across the country targeting youth.

Mutharika’s government is also implementing a range of public sector reforms to put in place systems that will enable the sector perform efficiently for growth and development.

The Malawi leader said poverty was a creation of the mindset, just as prosperity is the creation of the human will.

“Today, Africa is dehumanized by poverty, alienated by a psychology of dependence, economically exploited and mentally corrupted,” added Mutharika.

He added that Africa’s first action is to change the way Africans think and make every African believe that Africans can turn whatever they have into prosperity with the right education.

“We need children of Africa to be equipped with the right skills for us to have a generation of industrious participants in the private sector,” he said.

The Malawi leader said his government had inaugurated the community colleges programme across the country because he beliefs in youth empowerment.

“There can never be sustainability of economic growth and development if we marginalize the youth. We can never move forward with the youth behind us,” said Mutharika.

The President told the gathering that growth and development in Africa could only be sustained when founded on strong pillars. Adding that when he came to power, he was tasked with the difficult duty of liberating and diversifying energy generation to accommodate the participation of private investors.

“We are now set to generate more energy because this is critical to economic growth,” he said.

The President however, said in carrying out his work as head of state to improve lives of his people, there was a political price he had to pay.

“Most people do not want to hear about setting up systems and foundations to sustain our growth. Many people want to see full-fledged development now and tomorrow. The President Mutharika is in the USA attending the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

