All looks set for the Luso Television’s Bus Ipite football bonanza involving Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets as the two teams are expected to play in a 2-leged match with the winner driving home the bus.

Speaking to reporters after officially being handed the license to host the bonanza, Station Manager for Luso TV Dick Juma said they are excited to be handed the documents for the bonanza after sweating over contract issues with the country’s football governing body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“We are excited to be handed the contract by FAM. This means that we can now go ahead and host the bonanza. We have already handed over the bus to FAM apart from agreeing to fulfill all the requirements in the contract,” said Juma flanked by his Managing Director.

In his remarks, General Secretary for FAM Alfred Gunda commended management of Luso TV for organising the bonanza.

“At first we gave them a provisional license and having fulfilled all the requirements, we are proud and privileged to hand them the official document allowing them to go ahead with the preparations.

“They have given us the keys for the bus and have agreed to pay appearance fees for players. They have satisfied all the requirements hence the decision to give them the licence. But let me also appeal to supporters of the 2 teams to observe fair play during the bonanza,” said Gunda.

According to FAM competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, the bonanza will see the two teams meeting twice to determine the winner of the bus. He said winner will be determined on goal aggregate excluding the away goal rule.

The first leg is set to be played on Monday the 26 of December, 2016 at the Kamuzu Stadium before the second leg scheduled for Civo stadium a week later.

