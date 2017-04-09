BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday 8th April, 2017 attend the memorial service for the late Malawi President, Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika, Malawi’s third President and founding president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The ceremony will be held at Ndata Farm in Thyolo District from 10:00 a.m., according to a press statement by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

Mutharika, was the first president in Malawi to die in office. He is survived by four children and a wife.

President Peter Mutharika, speaking on MBC TV at Sanjika Palace earlier today, said his brother was a visionary leader, and had the welfare of Malawians at heart. He cited the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) that provided subsidized implements to enable vulnerable families get farm inputs at lowor no cost, as one of his achievements.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the committee responsible for the memorial service, Francis Mphepo has said everything is in order for the memorial service.