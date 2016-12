His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Thursday, December 22, 2016 tour roads that are being upgraded to Asphalt standard in the city of Mzuzu.

The tour shall commence at 1pm from Chiputula Township through the Katawa-Ntayisi Road with a brief stopover at Chiputula CCAP before another tour from Luwinga Township through the Nkhorongo road.

The President shall also address people at Habitat on the Luwinga- Nkhorongo road.

