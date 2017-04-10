Malawi former president Bakili Muluzi and former First Lady Patricia Shanil son, Zake Muluzi, is off the bachelor’s market. He tied the knot with a Scottish bride Lindsay on Saturday at Drummossie Hotel, Inverness in Scotland.

Both father and mother were ‘over the moon’ during the wedding which they attended together with family member who included eldest son Atupele Muluzi, the Minister of Lands with his wife Angela.

Scottish lawyer and retired politician Collin Cameron who served in Malawi cabinet under Kamuzu Banda in the 60s also graced the wedding.

Hundreds of invited guests attended the magnificent wedding ceremony.

‘Zake, award winning weight lifter, is a third born child of Bakili Muluzi and Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and holds Honors bachelor’s degree in retail and marketing and Masters Degree in International business from Sterling University.

Before university, Zake attended Edinburg Acadamey from where he got his A Level.

His wife is a secondary school teacher.

Zake is currently working as Manager at Enterprise Rent -A-Car.

In sports, he is placed third in Scotland strongest man.

At the wedding the former First Lady who is now a legislature has been so excited as she joined other ladies in dance until the wee hours of the night.

Described as ‘the perfect daughter in-law’, Zake’s wife hails from a respectable Scottish family.

