Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are set to battle out in the first leg of Luso Television (TV) Bus Ipite Football Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre this afternoon.

At stake in the two-legged bonanza, is a 26-seater Nissan Caravan bus worth K25 million.

Bullets team manager Rahim Ishmael and his Wanderers counterpart Steve Madeira said yesterday that despite having tough TNM Super League assignments last weekend, most of their players are in good shape.

The fact that both sides are coming from Super League triumphs, should as well give a picture of how exciting this afternoon’s encounter promises to be.

Bullets pipped Civo United 1-0 on Friday while the Nomads edged Silver Strikers 3-2.

“I can say we are 100 percent ready for battle although we will miss the services of our two players Henry Kabichi, who is getting engaged this Monday, and the injured defender Bashir Maunde,” said Ishmael.

On his part, Madeira said there is nothing to worry about ahead of the match, saying: “We have been preparing for this bonanza for quite some time and we have no complaints.”

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, only players that the two teams registered in the Super League will be qualified for the competition.

Soccer lovers will be required to pay K2 000 at the open stands in both legs. The second leg will be played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on January 2, 2017. n