Our reporter YVONNE SUNDU continues to profile some of the contestants at Miss Malawi Southern Region finals tomorrow at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

Atupele Singano

Atupele Ellen Singano, 23, is a final year fisheries student at Mzuzu University.

She says it is her duty and responsibility to act on major issues affecting sustainable development in the country.

“With Miss Malawi 2016-2017 theme of managing population boom, I am determined to preach against effects of overpopulation, by delivering appropriate programmes in communities on keeping girls in school,” she says.

Gladys Kumbatira

Twenty-four year old Gladys Kumbatira is an accounting student at Pact College.

If she gets the crown, Gladys will reach out to the helpless and hopeless girls who are pushed into marriages at an early age.

“I relate to the Miss Malawi theme because overpopulation is a global issue. We need to stand up and I will do just that for the girls,” she says.

Tinna Mbeya

Tinna Mbeya, 21, is a student of community midwifery at St. Luke College of Nursing and Midwifery in Zomba.

She has joined the contest to win and use her office to bring change in the country.

“I want to be the reason Malawi will improve and be on the map in managing population and educating girls,” she says.

She says she will work with women and girls on family planning and fertility issues because she wants “someone to be somebody one day because of her”.