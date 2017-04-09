Malawi national team, the Flames, expatriate coach is Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) jetted in the country on Thursday as scheduled to take over the mantle.

RVG arrived through Blantyre-Chileka International Airport at 6pm aboard Malawian Airline dressed in a dark blue jacket and checked shirt.

He will be the head coach for the Flames and his backroom staff will included assistant coaches Gerald Phiri and Deklerk Msakakuona.

RVG could not grant interviews , saying he will speak after being introduced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday.

“It feels very good to be here,” he said.

“Malawi is nice, the people are friendly,” said the Belgian who admitted it was first time to step in the country.

He was welcomed by FAM secretary general Alfred Gunda who swiftly took him away from the press corps.

“Thank you very much,” said the Belgian tactician as he waved goodbye to the reporters.

He was in a company of man whose identify could not be independently verified but believed to be Antonio Carlo Cabrela a Scotland based Spanish agent.

The Belgina first task will be the Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary qualifier against Madagascar on April 22.

RVG has some experience at club level, but he has never coached a national team let alone in Africa.

His last managing job was at Enosis Neon Paralimni FC in the Cypriot First Division.

His playing career stretched from 1980 to 2002. He started his professional career at Belgian side Thor Waterschei from 1980 to 1988 before joining Dutch side RKC Waalwijk where he played for a season.

Van Geneugden returned to his homeland where he continued his career with Antwerp, SK Lommel, Germinal Ekeren, Lokeren and retired at Verbroedering Geel in 2002.

