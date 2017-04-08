The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) recruits a 49 year old former Belgium former midfielder, Ronny Van Geneugden as a nation football coach, The Maravi Post Sports Desk can reveal. According to a reliable source within FAM, Geneugden, who was in South Africa, is expected to jet into the country today (Wednesday).

However, our source failed to disclose how much FAM has agreed with Geneugden’s contract.

Earlier this week, FAM assured the nation that it will soon reveal the foreign coach after it vehemently denied earlier reports that it has recruited Gerald Phiri Sr. to the post.

Maravi Post Sports Desk has been reliably informed that Geneugden has coached a variety of football clubs in Belgium after retiring as a football player in 2002. Some of the Football Clubs (FCs) include junior and senior Genk FC, OH Leuven FC, Waasland-Beveren FC, and Enosis Neon Paralimni FC.

Gerald Phiri Sr. will be second-in-command for Flames, according to FAM.