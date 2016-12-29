The Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) has pleaded with the corporate world to assist blossoming female boxer Anisha ‘The Massacre’ Bashir with her preparations for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) bout in Kenya in May 2017.
MPBCB president Lonzoe Zimba made the appeal yesterday at the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) in Blantyre during a press briefing upon his return from the 54th World Boxing Council (WBC) annual convention in Florida, USA, where they secured the bout.
In the company of MPBCB spokesperson Frank Chibisa and the board’s Southern Region chapter chairperson Rex Luya, Zimba said the No Pain No Gain Boxing Promotions boxer will automatically qualify for the WBC bout if she wins the continental title, hence the need for the support.
“It is our humble plea to the corporate world to assist us in preparing the boxer ahead of the fight because she will be carrying the Malawi flag and her victory will make the country proud,” Zimba said.
“We have seen a number of companies assisting other disciplines such as netball on the international stage and we hope the same will happen with our boxer.”
According to No Pain No Gain chief executive officer Craig Rousseau, who accompanied Zimba to the US, their area of focus is making Bashir physically and technically ready for the continental bout.
“We do not necessarily need money but training equipment, paraphernalia, putting her on a good diet and getting her an additional international trainer on top of her mentor Clyde Musonda of Delta Force Boxing Promotions. She needs great support,” Rousseau said.
Bashir will be the country’s second female boxer to have an international title bout after Agnes Mtimaukanena-Mwando, who is a former World Boxing Forum (WBF) middleweight champion.
Bashir, 21, earned a technical knockout (TKO) victory over Zimbabwean Monalisa ‘Queen of the Jungle’ Sibanda in a recent non-title bout to end her losing streak in three international bouts. n
