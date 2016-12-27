Breaking News: Joyce Banda, Chris Daza, Bushiri Finally Form New Political Party

As anticipated, Joyce Banda has finally formed a surrogate party with Prophet Bushiri. They have advanced Chris Dadza to lead party. The new party has combined with elements of PP, DPP and MCP. It is called People’s Democratic Congress.

Chris Daza spoiled his promising political career with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after Banda dangled a ministerial post during her short stay at State House. He then migrated to South Africa where he has remained a loyal servant of both Banda and Prophet Bushiri.

Judging from its symbol, the new party will most likely set out to mobilise the frustrations of tobacco growers and promise to develop agriculture as a source of Malawi’s economy. The new party has has also used “integrity” as it’s cornerstone. This is however one of Peter Mutharika’s ideas and pillars of progress.

The party will use Bushiri’s money which is Joyce Banda’s money stollen from Malawi and laundered into the church. This stollen money was branded “miracle money” to blindfold Malawians.

Their strategy is to use the laundered money to buy MPs who are frustrated in their parties. We have also learnt that College students who support and receive money from Bushiri will become wings of the new party.

But for a long time, political analysts have argued that it is almost impossible for a new party to develop and survive in Malawi. Malawi has 40 registered political parties and the analysts argue that Malawi’s political environment is politically saturated.

Joyce Banda tried to form People’s Party while in power but the party collapsed rapidly as soon as she fell and escaped Malawi. The People’s Democratic Congress is being hatched while she is outside Government.

The People’s Party used a temporary and short term ideology of opening up Malawi to donor dependency, hence using the open lock as its symbol. The insignia of the new party seems to promise nothing new but sweeping around from existing ideas.

Joyce Banda’s PP was a project that set out to fight Bingu and cushion her in power. The Democratic People’s Congress fronted by Chris Daza hopes to unseat APM and give a red carpet for returning to Malawi. These are parties which analysts would argue are short term political projects.

Related