President Peter Mutharika has fired Patricia Kaliati, out of his 20-member cabinet, The Maravi Post has established.

Kaliati was serving as a Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

Mutharika using his constitutional powers has appointed Cecilia Chazama as a Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, replacing Kaliati with immediate effect.

State House press secretary and spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani confirmed the development, but failed to stare the reason surrounding this action by the President Mutharika.

Chazama is also deputy Secretary in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Sources reaching The Maravi Post indicate that there are numerous unconfirmed allegations of corrupt practices by former minister Kaliati, who was recently moved to the portfolio after a two-year stay as Malawi’s Ministry if Gender and Children.

Malawians will remember her for her strong arm in parliament adopting the Marriage law that raised the age of marriage from 15 to 18 years.

The work on the age of marriage has been carried on further by the current Gender Minister Kalilani, who this year achieved a unanimous 100% vote in parliament to amend the Constitution that raised the age of marriage to 18, bringing it in line with the landmark 2015 marriage law.

Last month, Mutharika fired George Chaponda as Agriculture Minister after he was named in the Zambia maize dradulent deal, and appointed Aggrey Masi as Deputy minister of Agriculture. Mutharika assumed the role of Agriculture as was the case in former Kamuzu Banda’s 31-Year Administration.