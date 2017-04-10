Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has officially announced hiring Nation Publications Limited (NPL) journalist Ephraim Nyondo as director of communications.

The South Africa based, but Malawian born billionaire preacher is the founder and leader of the global wide Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) and also President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI), a conglomerate of various subsidiary companies spread in various countries.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Prophet Bushiri says the decision to hire Nyondo—a holder Bachelors of Arts Humanities Degree from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima)—stems from days and months of spiritual reflection and seeking God’s direction.

He underlined that the change, again, comes against a background of 2017 strategic plans aimed at reforming and reshaping operations at ECG and SBI.

The Prophet highlighted a number of challenges, necessitating the changes, which needed to be rectified for the smooth operation of his ministry and businesses.

Bushiri—who is running arguably one of the fastest growing prophetic ministry in the world—said he had problems with the team he started with because it could not reflect his identity to the world.

For instance, says Bushiri, some in the team could not talk well with people, while others had issues with moral values and creating fake websites and stories against him aimed at soliciting funds from him in the name of reputation management.

Bushiri hailed Nyondo as somebody who, despite human flaws, is of great character and strong faith in prayer.

Major One says he is strongly hopeful Nyondo will deliver owing not just to his calmness and civility, but also his professional success in the seven year career in mainstream media, advocacy and public relations.

Prophet Bushiri, however, revealed that his greatest trust in Nyondo is not necessarily his education and professional success; rather his faith in winning battles through prayer and seeking guidance and direction of the Holy Spirit.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nyondo welcomed the appointment as the highest spiritual calling.

He said winning the trust of a Man of God who is healing the sick, uplifting the falling, touching the weak and feeding the poor, is an invitation to God’s grace.

Nyondo’s office—which was previously held by Kelvin Sulugwe predominantly as public relations for the Prophet—has now been broadened to a communications directorate for the entire ECG ministry and SBI businesses than just PR for the Man of God.

