Head of the Catholic Church in Malawi, Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre has expressed concern over Malawi’s failure to utilize the available and rich natural resources the country has in order to realise integral human development.

Archbishop Msusa was speaking at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC), Lilongwe on Wednesday during a second Graduation Ceremony of 161 students from DMI-St John The Baptist University (SJBU), one of the Catholic Universities in Malawi.

He challenged the graduating students to be agents of change in the society by providing the much-needed services in the realization of Malawi’s Social, economic, political and human empowerment.

According to Archbishop Msusa, who is also the Chairman of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), the pillars of human empowerment in any country hinge on the improvement of the socio-economic and political wellbeing of its citizens.

“I believe that tertiary education has the capacity to drive this country into the realization of the much-talked human empowerment. The future of any society is measured by the extent to which it prepares its youth to become responsible citizens,” said Msusa.

Msusa said the country has plenty of fresh water in Lake Malawi which no other countries in the big economies have,yetitsagriculture depends on rains because the country lacksessential infrastructure to exploit the huge water resources.

He said it is high time graduates helped to change the country from being largely agriculture dependent to a manufacturing economy.

“Let us stop and reflect on what is happening now in our country, while the developed countries are manufacturers, we also allow them to come and even build our houses while we are sleeping and in the end, we wake up and dance for them………. we clap for them……yet our Polytechnic Colleges and Universities remain closed! Oh, Mother Malawi! I cry for you, “he said.

Archbishop Msusa noted that Malawi got independence in 1964, more than 50 years ago-but still the country depends on donors for funds to run the social activities. Hence he urged the graduands to strive and bring about relevant change and development.

Reverend Sr Mary Jehani in her report said DMI-St. John The Baptist University which has two Campuses, onein Mangochi and the other in Lilongwe, offering Degree and Diploma programmes in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Accounts and Finance, Business Administration, Social Work, Community Development and Education among others.

“We do our job with passion and discipline. We do everything for God Our Father. We serve people of all religions and colour,” she said.

The Society of Daughters of Mary Immaculate and Collaborators (DMI) was founded in 1984 in India to render service to the most downtrodden and the poor. It is spread across in countries like Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Malawi in Africa, and Brazil in South America.

Distinguished faces during the graduation ceremony included Archbishop Tarcizio Ziyaye of Lilongwe Archdiocese, Bishop Montfort Stima of Mangochi Diocese who is also the Pro-Chancellor of DMI-SJBU; Shri Suresh Kumar Menon, High Commissioner of India and Emmanuel Fabiano MP, Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

