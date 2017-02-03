Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Blantyre Archdiocese has said it is committed to promoting justice delivery among vulnerable people through various programmes the commission is implementing.

In February last year, CCJP launched paralegal clinics in the archdiocese to help marginalised people have access to justice as many of them had problems in accessing justice from the judiciary.

The project, which is being funded by Misereor Germany, has taken on board traditional leaders and community-based paralegals that have been trained to sensitise people so that their rights are not infringed.

Speaking during a review meeting for the first phase of the project at Nantipwili Pastoral Centre in Bvumbwe, CCJP Blantyre Archdiocese board chairperson Reverend Father John Kuziona said they have so far made significant progress in the first phase.

He said since the implementation of the project, there has been an overwhelming response from members of the community where the projects are being implemented and that justice is being delivered to the interest of the victims.

“In addition, the project has also established youth clubs as a way of providing a forum to the youths where they can discuss issues of gender and human rights issues,” he said.

Archdiocesan secretary for Blantyre Joseph Kampango said the project has managed to assist victims as they had nowhere to go when their rights were violated.

“We see that there is corruption in the delivery of justice. The number of appeal cases keeps piling up because the system is corrupted. Even traditional leaders are being corrupted,” he said. n