BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As the year 2016 is about to end, the Centre for Development for People (Cedep) in its analysis of the Malawi government, has sharply criticized President Peter Mutharika led administration for subjecting Malawians to social and political problems.

In its Christmas message yesterday, Cedep Executive Director Gift Trapence faulted Mutharika on high cost of living caused by inflation, persistent water shortages and electricity, critical food and high levels of corruption.

“The socio-economic challenges are just too many for Malawians to enjoy and celebrate Christmas.

“Indeed this is a very dark, dull and painful Christmas ever in the history of our democratic era. But it is not everybody in this country who is suffering like the poor and common Malawian in the villages. The president and his senior government officials are wallowing in affluence amid our continued poverty,” reads the statement in part as quoted by the Weekend Nation.

Trapence further blamed DPP government for failing to come up with solutions and action plans with clear benchmarks to end the problems facing the country.

“Our Kwacha continues to depreciate against major [trading] currencies and our purchasing power has been greatly eroded. Yet the DPP led government under the so called visionary and dynamic leadership of President Mutharika has either buried its head in the sand like an ostrich thinking the problems will disappear on their own or are living in denial,” the statement further reads.

Reacting, the newly appointed Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Nicholas Dausi, has rubbished the organisation’s remarks, saying they should gather enough information before making statements.

“I think Cedep has verbal diarrhea. If they are indeed a Malawian organization they should have realised that the government has already made moves to tap water from Mulanje Mountain to Blantyre, a project tapping water from Lake Malawi to Lilongwe is in progress and that of North Rukuru to Mzuzu is in the pipeline to solve water problems once and for all.

“Steps have also been taken to establish a coal generated electricity plant at Kamwamba in Neno, while we are also upgrading Nkula and Kapichira Hydro plants to improve power generation to arrest current power outages. As I am speaking government and its partners are distributing free maize to the poorest people while Admarc markets have been stocked with enough maize to deal with the hunger situation,” said Dausi as quoted by The Weekend Nation Newspaper.

However, Dausi failed to defend his masters on corruption.