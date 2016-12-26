Chewa chiefs yesterday launched a scathing attack on leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera, describing his recent verbal attacks on President Peter Mutharika as baseless.

But Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has said Chakwera spoke for Malawians, who are suffering, and are the best judges of Mutharika’s achievements.

Said Mkaka: “As a matter of fact, chiefs have already been paraded on the statement by Dr Chakwera. Furthermore, previous parades of chiefs and purported reverends, are a deliberate move by government to give an impression that chiefs from his own region [Central Region] are not happy with the statements he made, but Dr Chakwera spoke for suffering Malawians, who are the best judges”.

Led by Paramount Chief Lundu at the press briefing at Bridge View Hotel in Lilongwe, which was attended by 13 traditional authorities (T/As), the chiefs distanced themselves from statements Chakwera made on December 8, to the effect that Mutharika should resign because he has failed to govern the country.

In his address to the nation, Chakwera said the President is living in a fantasy in what he described as a ‘Mutharika Republic’, whose capital is the State House, where he is enjoying himself while Malawians are enduring a great deal of suffering under his administration.

In response to Chakwera’s statement, government came out with guns blazing accusing him of provoking and insulting the President.

Since government issued the statement, several interest groups, including church leaders have paraded themselves on public media castigating Chakwera.

According to the Chewa chiefs, whatever the leader of Opposition said does not have their blessings.

The chiefs also declared that no Leader of Opposition should be allowed to address any high-level gathering of chiefs in the country, saying only government officials should be allowed to address them, claiming that “after all, chiefs belong and serve the government of the day”.

The chiefs trashed suggestions that they had been bought by the government machinery, saying no one can buy them and that it is within their jurisdiction to comment on matters of national interest. n