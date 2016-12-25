Malawi government on Saturday mobilised and financed the chiefs to dress down leader of Opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera, over his remarks suggesting that President Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had failed.

Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, said recently Mutharika has failed Malawians because for, among others, failing to live a modest lifestyle; failing to make Malawi a secure place for investment; failing to lure donors.

But the chiefs adding their voice to the chorus of attacks against the leader of Opposition started by Malawi government, the State House and the DPP gurus,.

According to the chiefs what Chakwera in his frank talk about Mutharika’s failed leadership was treasonous.

“What Chakwera did was treasonous but our President is a democrat that is why Chakwera is not arrested,” said Chewa Paramount Chief Lundu.

Lundu said according to the chiefs act: “We serve Government of the day. Meaning we can’t stay put while our leader is being castigated.”

But Chakwera is defiant that he sticks to what he said that fighting worsening corruption, in the country would require “the kind of integrity of leadership that Mutharika and his cronies clearly do not have.”

Lundu said it was wrong for the leader of opposition to describe the head of state as a failure.

Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu said Processor Chakwera should be booking appointment with the President and discuss national issues than communicating through the press.

Some of the chiefs who were present during the news conference include; Nthondo, Tsabango, Dzoole, Lukwa, Mwase, Kalonga, Dambe, Kaomba, Kasakula, Chauma, Chapananga, and Khombedza.

