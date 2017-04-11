Development Aid from People to People (Dapp) area leader for Ntchisi, Tiwonge Lipenga, has urged teachers, traditional leaders and parents to encourage children to go to school to eradicate illiteracy.

She said this on Friday during a visit to Mbomba and Chikusa primary schools in Malomo Education Zone to appreciate what communities and schools are doing to support Let Children Stay in School project funded by Roger Federer Foundation.

“The project aims at reducing dropout rate in early grades through improved child-friendly teaching and learning environment and the capacity of primary school teachers to provide child friendly teaching,” said Lipenga.

In his remarks, Mbomba Primary School head teacher Smick Kamwana said he was impressed with the quality of education in the area which has seen a number of pupils being selected to secondary schools.

“There are some teachers who like to give notes to the children and leave them alone, that is not accepted. I have been a teacher for many years and no one can cheat me,” he said.

Mbomba Primary School chairperson Frackson Phiri thanked Dapp for implementing the project in the area, saying it has improved school enrolment. n