People of group village head (GVH) Changoima in Chikwawa have faulted Chikwawa Police Station for not posting officers to the area a month after others were moved.

They claimed the two officers who were stationed at Changoima Police Unit failed to combat crime, especially that of animal theft.





Speaking at a meeting National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust organised in the area, Changoima said his people were tired of the way the said police officers discharged their duties.

“We experienced high theft activities in our area in the presence of security personnel. Whenever they received a case, they favoured suspects,” he alleged.

The traditional leader appealed to authorities to send officers to the police unit to deal with insecurity.

The area councillor Dyson Manjolo commended Nice for organising the meeting which brought out issues for discussions and provided civic education to communities.

He said: “I believe that security is development. We did not chase police officers here, but they moved out based on their poor performance.”

Chikwawa Police Station officer-in-charge Dave Chingwalu assured the people that the police officers would be deployed to the area.

Chingwalu insisted that the police officers that were in the area were chased. n