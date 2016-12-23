



Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has urged Malawians to be active and stand up against corruption, which according to the religious grouping, is tearing the country apart.

Father Peter Mulomole, who has been re-elected as PAC Publicity Secretary, made the remarks during Committee’s annual general meeting in Blantyre on Tuesday.

“The church just recently organised nationwide demonstrations against Abortion Bill and people took to the streets to express their stand against this purport Bill. Why can’t Malawians do the same against corruption?

“They can’t leave everything to PAC to confront government; They should be bold enough to speak against the vice if we are to move forward as the country,” said Mulomole.

The delegates also re-elected Very Reverend Dr Felix Chingota as the Committee’s Chairperson. Chingota, who held the position in interim capacity for three years following the resignation of Right Reverend James Tengatenga, went unopposed.

While Father Mulomole got 51 votes against Sheikh Dinala Chabulika’s 19 votes.

Brother Osman Karim of Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) was voted Vice Chairperson; the position of Secretary went to Father Dr Mark Mkandawire of Mzuzu Diocese while Father Emmanuel Makalande of Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi is the Treasurer.

Committee members are Rev Matilda Matabwa of Malawi Assemblies of God, Mr Martin Chiphwanya of ECM, Rev Maureen Tchuwa of African Methodist Episcopal Church and Mrs Loney Laja of Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM).

In acceptance speech, Chingota thanked the delegates for giving him another mandate through the ballot and promised to run the Committee fairly by not only advancing and advocating for the interests of PAC members but also all Malawians.

He also said they will be meeting government next month as a follow up on issues PAC presented to the current administration.

Social commentator and President of the Economist Association of Malawi Henry Kachaje presented a paper titled “Corruption: Impact on Political and Social-Economic Landscape in Malawi”.