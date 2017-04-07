Chiradzulu District Commissioner Memory Kaleso is now back in office weeks after her office was sealed by overzealous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward councillors.

Malawi Local Government Association (Malga) executive director Charles Chunga said the association succesfully mediated the wrangle between the DC and the DPP councillors.

“The councillors over reacted. They don’t have powers to seal off the DC offices,” said Chunga.

The ward councillors accused Kaleso of refusing to use council resources to support DPP activities, claims denied by the DC.

Kaleso said she was happy to be back in office but DPP supporters barricaded Chiradzulu District Council Chairman Emmanuel Kamwendo, stopping him from talking to journalists whom they accused of publishing and airing false stories.

The DC’s return to office should be source of joy for government departments in the district, including the hospital, whose operations were grinding to a halt as the DC could not approve expenditures.

