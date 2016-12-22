Minister of Local government Hon.Kondwani Nankhumwa is met by Inkosi Gomani IV during the official opening of Ntcheu Bus Depot (C)Stanley Makuti

Ululation and cheering characterized the official opening of the magnificent Ntcheu Bus Depot as well the majestic Sadzi Modern Market over the weekend by the line Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa on behalf of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.


The Majestic Ntcheu Bus Depot

Apart from that, Honourable Nankhumwa also toured the construction sites in both districts which have been earmarked for the construction of Ntcheu and Zomba Stadiums. Here are some of the pictures captured during both events


Minister of local government rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa officially opens Ntcheu Bus Depot on Friday(C)Stanley Makuti 

Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa is conducted on a tour after the offical opening of Sadzi mordern Markert in Zomba(C)Stanley Makuti

