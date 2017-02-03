Flames striker Chiukepo Msowoya says he is confident of clinching a long-term deal at his new club Golden Arrows.

The Premier Soccer League side has signed the former Nyasa Big Bullets captain on six-month spell which expires in June.

“There will be no rest for me. I know I have to do well if they are to extend my deal at the end of the short-term contract. I will put my all to convince them to keep me,” he said.

Chiukepo, who was signed as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with Bullets, will now fight for a striking role with Lerato Lamola, Mutizwa and Sibusiso Sibeko at Arrows.

He joined Bullets in 2014 from Costa do Sol and helped the People’s Team win the championship back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

Chiukepo joins the South Africa club after a disappointing season saw Bullets surrendering the championship to Kamuzu Barracks.

The 2015 joint top goal scorer and player of the season was criticised for his dismal performance in the just ended season in which he was second to Golden Boot winner Richard Mbulu.

Arrows will be his third PSL team having featured for Orlando Pirates from 2010 to 2012 winning the 2010/11 league title, 2010 MTN8 and 2011 Nedbank Cup.

Then he moved to Platinum Stars on a brief spell on loan before rejoining his former club Escom United in 2013. n