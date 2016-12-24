Some pastors have called on Northern Region Members of Parliament (MPs) Caucus members to purely fight for developments in Parliament, claiming some of the caucus members have ill motives.

They said although they are equally not satisfied with the level of development in the region, the MPs should present their issues in Parliament rather than forming a group to operate outside.





But the MPs have branded the pastors as politicians who don’t know what is happening on the ground.

Speaking during a press briefing in Mzuzu on Wednesday, chairperson of the group, Prophet Amos Chuma, claimed some members of the caucus are confusionists.

“We are not satisfied with the level of development in the region. However, there are some people in the group that have ill motives.

“If they have issues, they should consider contact and dialogue. This idea of forming groups will bring confusion because not all of them are there for development,” he said.

Chuma, who avoided mentioning names of the said confusionists, could also not explain how as men of God, they were concerned with the caucus. He also dismissed suggestions that their grouping might have been funded to divide the caucus.

North MPs Caucus publicity secretary Agness Nyalonje (People’s Party) said the pastors are entitled to their opinion. She blamed them for judging people that they have ill motives when, the pastors themselves, have not engaged them to understand their agenda.

She said: “I don’t even know these pastors. So I wouldn’t start to worry because no member of the clergy has contacted me.

“They are entitled to their opinion but you don’t start saying these people have ill motives when you don’t know what their agenda is.”

Rumphi Central parliamentarian Enoch Chihana (Alliance for Democracy- Aford) insisted that the pastors were sponsored to fight the caucus.

He said: “If they want to join politics, let them do so. They shouldn’t rush to say they are men of God, we are all men of God. We were created by God and we are all God’s children.

“They are greedy people, but their greed will not stop us from our agenda. We are there to fight for development and that is what we will do. We are MPs from different parties, but it is the geopolitics that has brought us together.”

Earlier, caucus chairperson Kamlepo Kalua said the grouping wants to push for construction of roads, universities, health facilities, secondary and primary schools, and other social development projects in the region.