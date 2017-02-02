Confusion has risen over Malawi Queens’ Fast5 World Netball Series’ dues.

While Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) told The Nation on Tuesday that payment was issued to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on January 26, the players yesterday claimed they have not yet been paid.

In an interview, Sports Council executive secretary George Jana said: “Yes, [payment was issued] on 26th of this month.”

However, two of the players who sought anonymity said they were not aware that their allowances were ready.

“Today is 31st [yesterday], but we still haven’t been told anything. Maybe they [NAM] are still processing,” she said.

NAM president Rosy Chinunda also expressed ignorance when she was first contacted on Tuesday, saying she needed to confirm with their treasurer.

And when she was contacted again yesterday, Chinunda said she could not get hold of the treasurer.

“I have been trying to call her, but she is not picking, maybe because she is busy at her farm in Zomba,” she said.

The players claim to be owed K89 000 each, translating to K890 000 for 10 players.

The Queens are each entitled to K20 000 for a win and for the three games they won [against South Africa, Jamaica and England], they were supposed to get K60 000 each.

“On top of that, we played a friendly match against South Africa which we won and we were supposed to get half the amount [K10 000] each. They also owe us K18 000 each as training allowance,” she said.

The Queens finished third at the global showcase held in Melbourne, Australia in October last year. n