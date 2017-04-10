Some district and town councils are forced to operate without funding in March and April as Treasury is yet to release funding, spokesman for Ministry of Finance Alfred Kutengule has confirmed.

Kutengule blamed the councils for failing to submit expenditure returns, saying it is a “requirement”.

He said the requirement to submit monthly expenditure report is part of the Public Finance Management Act of 2003 which had been suspended following the introduction of the Integrated Financail Management Information System (Ifmis), governmen’t electronic payment system.

Kutengule said Treasury is enforcing Section 84 (3) of the Public Finance Management Act which requires controlling offices to submit the reports before getting the next tranche of funding.

But District Commissioners (DCs) claimed they submitted reports to Treasury.

The situation is likely to impact negatively on social service delivery to the people.

