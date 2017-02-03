YVONNE SUNDU profiles the last two models who joins the other six in the Southern Region edition of Miss Malawi contest tonight in Blantyre.

Gloria Msindira

Gloria Msindira, 22, holds a diploma in business management and currently works at C-Track Malawi.

She says Miss Malawi is a good platform where she can get a chance to influence people, especially women, in many areas of their lives.

“Through the use of mitigation measures, such as spreading awareness and education about overpopulation, advocating birth control measures and regulations, providing universal access to birth control devices and family planning, Malawi can win the battle against overpopulation,” she says.

Chisomo Machelo

Twenty-three years old Chisomo Machelo is an accountant, a graduate from University of Malawi. She was Miss Blantyre 2015/16.

She says the Miss Malawi title inspires her.

“It is not only associated with beauty. It incorporates intelligence, confidence and influence,” she says.

Chisomo also says her vision is to mobilise the youth through a project she is developing.

She regards overpopulation as a very complex topic that must be taken seriously.