Silver Strikers this afternoon face Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre as they seek to cement their TNM Super League title credentials.

The Bankers are third on 53 points and a win will put them on 56 points. But their title ambitions depend on how Kamuzu Barracks (KB) and Nyasa Big Bullets will fair in their last games.

KB top the table with 56 points while Bullets trail them by a point.





“In football anything can happen, what we need to do is to win our games and let fate decide. The ball is no longer in our court. We only hope that KB and Bullets can drop points,” said Silver coach Lovemore Fazili.

Silver are plastered with class in the likes of Thuso Paipi, Levison Maganizo, Binwell Katinji, Blessings Tembo, captain Lucky Malata Duncan Nyoni and Victor Limbani who play a fast pass-and-move game that can unsettle Wanderers.

Despite being such a formidable team, Silver has not been consistent in the second round.

The Bankers were hammered 4-2 by KB and drew 0-0 against PremierBet Wizards recently.

Wanderers coach Yasin Osman said he has told his charges to play their hearts out.

“Of course, the game is more important to Silver than to us because they are in title contention, so definitely the pressure will be on them. But we want to finish on respectable position and we need to win this game,” said Osman.

According to Osman, Wanderers will be without nine key players who are nursing injuries.

“I cannot mention the names because that will be selling our secret. But the good thing about injuries is that it gives opportunity for other players to shine.

At Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe, Blue Eagles host Mafco FC.

Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuwona was apprehensive ahead of the clash today. n