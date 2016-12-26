President Arthur Peter Mutharika who is also party leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says there is need to decentralize the operations of the party so as to make it as inclusive and efficient at all levels.

He uttered the sentiment at Mzuzu State Lodge on Wednesday when he the party’s Regional Committee for Northern Region unveiled three vehicles to the President.

“Our party should now employ a new strategy of total decentralization. Time has come for the district and regional committees of the party to be running its affairs on its own,” he said.

The committee purchased the vehicles using proceeds from a Blue Night fundraising gala they hosted in Mzuzu some months ago. President Mutharika was guest of honor at that event as well.

Members of the party’s Northern Region chapter said their contribution to the party machinery will help in mobilization of resources across the region as the party grows stronger towards what could easily be a landslide victory at the 2019 polls.

Since the formation of the DPP the Northern Region has been its bedrock in both political and development aspects.

Among key development projects under the DPP, the North has been blessed with the Bingu Highway formely Karonga-Chitipa Road, new Reserve Bank in Mzuzu, city tarmac roads also in Mzuzu, Mombera University in Mzimba which is under construction and technical colleges in all the six districts.

Related