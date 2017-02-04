The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top brass have ganged up against Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) Country Director Michael Usi, using their political powers to have him fired from his position.

The party has forged war against Usi due to his continued critic of government and President Peter Mutharika’s leadership.

Usi, popularly known by his comedy name Manganya, has never minced words about Mutharika’s inability to govern and steer the country out of the social and economic turmoil it is facing.

And this has never gone well with some factions in DPP’s executive, and some of its top generals who happen to be Seventh Day Adventist members have started pressuring the church to fire Usi on grounds that he harbors political ambitions.

Nyasa Times can reveal that the party has been demanding Malawi Union Conference of Seventh Day Adventist president pastor Frackson Kuyama to let off Usi or government will cut ties with the church and its agencies including ADRA.

Kuyama feigned ignorance when interviewed but Nyasa Times’ verified information revealed that he has on several occasions been meeting some DPP officials including Mulanje Central Parliamentarian Kondwani Nankhumwa over Usi’s unconfirmed political ambitions.

Recently, DPP led by its former acting Secretary General, Francis Mphepo intimidated some chiefs in Nsanje district following a medical donation Usi made on Christmas Day at Nsanje District Hospital.

Usi on Christmas Day cheered up patients at Nsanje District Hospital and donated assorted drugs worth about K3 million aside from handing out assorted food stuffs and cash to sick and needy patients. He also took time to help clean hospital wards.

The donation of drugs came at a time the country’s hospitals are experience drug and medical supply shortage.

And the development has not gone well within the ruling party and its officials have decided to take on chiefs for allowing such donation to be made at the hospital, arguing it undermined the party and its leader President Peter Mutharika.

Recently, Usi has been linked with several political groupings .

