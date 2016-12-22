Aemo E’face has taken a giant leap on the beat having become the first Malawian artist to sign a major record deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) of South Africa.

Born Amos Mazinyane, the pop star and songwriter based in South Africa, announced the new step in his rising career in an interview on Sunday.

“After being an independent artist for a long time, my work and talents were finally recognised and rewarded by a major recording company.





“I have signed a recording and performing artist contract with an album deal with UMG,” said the artist.

E’face, as he is known by his fans in Johannesburg’s pop culture, was born and raised in Chilomoni before he migrated to the City of Gold for brighter lights and better prospects in his career.

In 2014, the recording pop artist and songwriter was in the run for Best Pop Artist Award in Hollywood’s Artists In Music Awards.

He shot to fame with his hit single Second to Breathe which enjoyed tremendous airplay on MTV Base and Channel O four years ago.

The contract, with a possible extension within two years, puts him on the path for a busy schedule next month.

“The work with UMG group commences as early as January 2017 as per contract. With adequate budget and a strong team behind this work, success on the mainstream is guaranteed,” he said.

E’face disclosed that he has already recorded half of his next album under the tutelage of South African top-rated producer Alexis Faku.

“Faku, who previously worked with Aka, Leanne Dlamini, Mdu Masilela and the late Mandoza, will be executive producer of the forth coming album,” he disclosed.”

E’face has been on the rise since he appeared on Malawi’s pop talent show, E-Wallet, in 2006.

He once worked with Jordan Mlotha’s Canada-based record label, O-Towne Records as an intern.

His hits include Midnight Train to Jozi, Second to Breathe and Big Boys Don’t Cry from the album Close.

The compilation was nominated for best pop Album at Artist in Music Awards in Los Angeles.

He envisions the newly signed record deal giving him a push to reach audiences he could not attain as an unattached artist due to lack of funds and distribution muscle.

“The deal with such a major music company presents a great opportunity for me to reach my full Potential,” he says.

This year, he dropped the single We Making Money which featured Malawian top DJ, Nathan Tune. Its video went on to top the Africa Chart for seven weeks straight on Channel Hit Africa Television in France.

With the New Year and new contract, the first Malawian signing for the UMG envisages greater collaborations with the assistance of Faku and Mlotha.

He urges Malawian artists never to lose hope and focus.