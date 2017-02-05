Former Speaker of Parliament Sam Mpasu has advised President Peter Mutharika to put aside suspended Agriculture minister George Chaponda as Leader of the House until investigations in suspicious maize dealings is over.

Parliament starts meeting this Monday for a mid year budget review meeting.

Mpasu said although Chaponda’s suspension as Agriculture minister has nothing to do with the parliamentary job as Leader of the House, he might find himself entangled in a mix up business as both minister and Leader of government business in the 193 strong House.

“He is not breaking any law if he remains as Leader of the House but morally and ethically, he needed to step down until the investigations are over.

“He is under probe by the President Mutharika appointed Commission of Inquiry, the Parliamentary Inquiry on maizegate and the graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau.”

He has constantly denied any wrong doing, accusing some sections of jealousy.

Spokesperson for parliament Leonard Mengezi said the House will recognise Chaponda as Leader of the House.

“His position in parliament is political. It is given to a person from the ruling party appointed by the state president. His job as Leader of the House has nothing to do with his job as a cabinet minister,” said Mengezi.

President Mutharika refused to suspend him as Agriculture minister until the High Court issued an order of suspension.

He is seen as front runner in DPP for the succession of Mutharika.

