The country’s football governing body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to recruit a media officer as per the requirement of Confederation of African Football (CAF) that each national football association ought to have a permanent media officer.

In November last year, FAM advertised the post and according to our investigations, the successful candidate was meant to be in office by now which has not been the case. It is believed that FAM has decided to shelve off the plans.

According to our investigations, instead of recruiting a new person to take up the post, FAM has decided to give it’s Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka the post.

It is believed that Zakazaka will double as Competitions and Media Officer while some of his duties will be relieved to other people.

However, commenting on the matter, FAM Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda refused to explain reasons behind the delay.

He said he is not aware of plans meant to shelve off the idea of recruiting a media officer.

“What am hearing is news to me. We have never sat down to discuss about cancelling the idea of recruiting a media officer. People should just be patient just like it is the case with plans of hiring a new Flames permanent Coach.”

” The position is indeed a requirement for every national association but we are still working on other logistics and once we finish, we will make an announcement,” said Gunda.

In a latest development, the association has purchased new vehicles for its Competitions Manager and Transfer Manager. The 2 cars, a Toyota Axio and Toyota Belta are already in the country and add on a pool of cars which the association has.

