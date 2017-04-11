Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has clarified new Flames expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden’s involvement with national junior teams.

This follows his (Nyamilandu’s) announcement during van Geneugden’s unveiling on Saturday that he will also be the head coach for all the junior national teams, a development which some commentators faulted yesterday.

“Apart from the senior team, Ronny will also be the head coach for all the junior teams so that the style of play, methods of training and discipline are the same at all levels,” said Nyamilandu on Sunday.

However, Nyamilandu cleared the air yesterday when he was asked on whether entrusting the Belgian mentor with all the national teams would not pile pressure on him.

“He is head coach of junior national teams not [necessarily] to train the youth teams but to supervise and mentor the coaches.

“It is important that if he is to introduce style of play for the senior team then that philosophy has to start with the youth teams so that it is consistent with the direction of the Flames and well understood and entrenched by all age groups,” he said.

And asked whether his involvement in the developmental aspects would not lead to duplication of roles with the FAM technical director (TD), the FAM boss said: “His development space actually complements the role of the TD. Development is not a one man’s job and the TD needs support.

“The coach will bring in specialised technical services that will be imparted to the local coaches.”

He said they cannot afford the luxury of the coach being idle when he can effectively contribute towards football development whenever he is not involved with the Flames.

“We have to make the most of his time and benefit from his vast knowledge and experience.”

The FAM president said van Geneugden’s contribution in developing world-class players such as Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and Manchester City winger Kevin De Bruyne at academy level in his home country, speaks volumes of his abilities.

However, football commentator George Kaudza-Masina cautioned that while it is a good idea to involve him as a mentor for the junior national teams, “giving him the head coach roles would be putting too much in his plate”.

“Yes, he needs to help in building the capacity of our coaches, but if he is the head coach then it means he will be fully involved in the preparations and training all the junior teams and that will be a bit too much on him, unless if I am not fully understanding the concept.”

Another commentator Kim Kamau said: “I think it will be practically impossible for van Geneugden to be involved with all the national teams. Where will he get the time…because already the Flames have a crammed schedule in the 2018 Chan [Championship of African Nations] and 2019 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers.”

On his part, van Geneugden said: “I am willing and ready to be involved with the junior teams as well because my target is to create a style of play not only for the senior team but the junior teams as well that Malawi can be identified with.”