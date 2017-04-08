Football Association of Malawi (FAM) commercial director Limbani Matola has said the association is targeting K15 million from this year’s Chifundo Charity Shield.

The second edition of the Chifundo Charity Shield is slated for April 15 at Bingu National Stadium and will feature Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks and Presidential Cup winners Nyasa Big Bullets.

Matola said this year’s projection is to raise K15 million and the proceeds will go towards Kachere Rehabilitation Centre.

“Last year there were a lot of overhead costs, but this time around, clubs and ground owners will not get their share. They will only be given a small token to cater for things like water and cleaning of the stadium,” said Matola.

About K11 million was raised from the inaugural edition and part of it went towards buying 10 trolleys for Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

Bullets were the inaugural winners after beating their age-old rivals Be Forward Wanderers 2-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

