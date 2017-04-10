Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee has finally banned Nyasa Big Bullets fan Billy Severe famously called ‘Billy1’ and has since sent a serious warning to the club to learn to control its supporters at all times.

This follows an incident which happened on 2nd January 2017 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) where Severe displayed unsporting behaviour by among other things beating up the Principal Secretary in the Ministry

of Sports Sam Madula as well as insulting FAM officials using offensive gestures and Language.

This forced FAM Disciplinary Committee to charge Bullets for failure to control its supporters which is contrary to Section 9 of FAM disciplinary code while Billy 1 was charged with violent and offensive conduct contrary to Section 3 Article 57 of FAM disciplinary code of conduct.

The verdict released by FAM on Friday made available to Nyasa times hasseriously warned Nyasa Big Bullets to avoid committing a similar incident of failing to take precautionary measures to control their

supporters from unsporting bahaviour in the near future or else been severely punished.

On the other hand, Billy1 has been slapped with a three year ban from entering any stadium hosting association football in Malawi as well as taking part in any football related activities.

“Mr. Billy Severe us hereby banned from entering any stadium hosting association football in Malawi for 3 years as per Section 2 Article 21 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Dusciplinary Code” reads

part of the verdict.

It also states that: “Mr. Billy Severe is hereby banned from taking part in any football related activities for 3 years as per Section 2

Article 22 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Code”.

Both Severe and Bullets have been given 48 hours to appeal against the judgement if not satisfied.

FAM has also however ordered Bullets FC to ensure compliance of the ban imposed on Billy

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :